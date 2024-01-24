Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Cut by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. 815,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,735. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

