United Bancorporation of Alabama (UBAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect United Bancorporation of Alabama to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UBAB opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $144.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Increases Dividend

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from United Bancorporation of Alabama’s previous dividend of $0.25. United Bancorporation of Alabama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

