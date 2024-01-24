United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 220,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,643. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp raised its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $33,991,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

