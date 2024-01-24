United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.58. 1,264,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

