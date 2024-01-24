United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sees Large Volume Increase

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,510,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 4,755,517 shares.The stock last traded at $48.39 and had previously closed at $48.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $154,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,912,000. Finally, KGH Ltd grew its holdings in United States Steel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

