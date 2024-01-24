Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $32.69

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $33.78. Upstart shares last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 2,843,076 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Upstart Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,115,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Upstart by 4,153.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

