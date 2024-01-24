US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $34,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.