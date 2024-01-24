US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $26,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RSG opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.17 and a 12 month high of $169.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

