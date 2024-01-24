US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,995 shares of company stock worth $3,314,048. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

