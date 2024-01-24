US Bancorp DE Has $29.46 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $29,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in PPG Industries by 21.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 120,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

PPG opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

