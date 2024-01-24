US Bancorp DE Has $31.48 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of KLA worth $31,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

KLA stock opened at $619.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $628.29. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

