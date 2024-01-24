US Bancorp DE Purchases 75 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $30,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Align Technology by 31.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,773,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $266.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

