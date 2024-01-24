US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $40,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after buying an additional 211,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $305.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.95. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.