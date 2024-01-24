US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

