US Bancorp DE Sells 158,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $39,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

