US Bancorp DE Sells 207 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $32,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after buying an additional 112,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,025.32 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,039.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $967.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $947.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

