US Bancorp DE Sells 474 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,480,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $304.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.16.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

