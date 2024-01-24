US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cintas were worth $28,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $603.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.41. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $607.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

