USCB Financial (USCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USCB stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.41. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

