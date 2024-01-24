Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Valaris alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Valaris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. Valaris has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.