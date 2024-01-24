Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,700 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 2.60% of Valens Semiconductor worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
