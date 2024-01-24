Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 521.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Valero Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 852,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 183,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

