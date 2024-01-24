Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.50. Valneva shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Valneva Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

