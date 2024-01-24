VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 430,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 360,231 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $25.30.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLTR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.
