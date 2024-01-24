VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 430,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 360,231 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $25.30.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLTR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

