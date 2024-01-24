VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GDX opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.