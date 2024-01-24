VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $189.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $189.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.79.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

