Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

