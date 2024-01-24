Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,527,000. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,790,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,139,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,200.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VIG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.79. 661,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $173.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.64.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

