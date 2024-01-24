Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Reduced by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

