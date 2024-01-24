Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,853 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,136,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.35. 167,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

