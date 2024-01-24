Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $322.66. 1,115,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,105. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $325.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

