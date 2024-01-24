Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $36,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VYM stock opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

