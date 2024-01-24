Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Raised by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCIT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.23. 6,110,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532,576. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

