Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.13. 80,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,441. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $175.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.