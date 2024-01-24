Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

