Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Reduced by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 76,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 214,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,111,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,540,000 after buying an additional 58,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,895. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

