Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VBR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.09. The company had a trading volume of 317,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,522. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.