Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Q3 Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 25.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $447.92. 2,663,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $449.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

