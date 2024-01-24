Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.99. 4,550,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,846. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $449.19. The stock has a market cap of $356.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.20 and a 200 day moving average of $412.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

