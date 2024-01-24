Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,525. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $358.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.84.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
