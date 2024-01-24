Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $283.66

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $283.66 and last traded at $283.37, with a volume of 22653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

