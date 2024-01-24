Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $43,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

