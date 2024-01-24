Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.98. 3,000,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,890. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $242.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

