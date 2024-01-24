Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.79

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.79 and last traded at $103.58, with a volume of 424911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,028,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

