Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,361 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 3.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after buying an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,333,000 after buying an additional 107,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,485. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

