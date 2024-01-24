Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Invests $16.42 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,000. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 6.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% during the third quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 89,383 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth $1,675,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CCEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. 1,285,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
