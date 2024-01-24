Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 1,005 Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Sigma Lithium comprises 0.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.7% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SGML traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 803,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,126. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.