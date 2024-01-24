Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells $334,800.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $334,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,705.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vericel Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of VCEL traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $42.62.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
