Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Veritex Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.42. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Quarry LP grew its position in Veritex by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

