Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

